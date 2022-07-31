MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police were contacted by Lycoming County Emergency Services for an apparent accidnetal drowning victim.

State Troopers stated witnesses at the scene said a white male had been floating in the Susquehanna River when he was then taken by the current and began to struggle against it to swim and stay above water.

Witnesses said they attempted to help the victim but were unable to get to him in time.

The victim has been identified as a 39-year-old white male, said to be from Danville, PA. PSP says more information will be released when the next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Lauren Lesher at 570-560-1361.