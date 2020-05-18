One dead, two injured in early morning crash

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) One person has died and two others were taken to the hospital after an early morning crash in Luzerne County.

Shortly after midnight Monday morning, there was a car crash near 570 Kunkle Alderson Road in which one juvenile male was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to the hospital for treatment. All three were entrapped and needed to be rescued.

It was a single vehicle crash where the car was traveling in the direction of Harveys Lake when it lost control, striking a tree.

