One dead, several more injured after early morning shots fired

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Five juvenile males were shot early Sunday morning.

According to Hazleton Police, officers were dispatched to Wyoming Street after reports of gunshots and a fight were called. When they arrived on the scene officers found two males suffering from gunshot wounds and transported them to a local hospital for treatment.

Police were then alerted to an additional three male victims who had been taken to the hospital in personal vehicles.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the other four were transferred to trauma centers.









Hazleton Police are still investigating the incident. They were assisted by Weatherly Police, West Hazleton Police, Butler Township Police, White Haven Police, Pennsylvania State Police and the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office and Detective Division.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Hazleton Police at (570)-459-4940.



WBRE/WYOU Eyewitness News will have more information as it becomes available.