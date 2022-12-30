DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Montour County coroner has confirmed one person has died outside Geisinger Medical Center Danville campus as police are actively investigating a shooting.

According to the Geisinger Chief Medical Officer, the deceased is an employee of the hospital. They were found in the employee parking lot. There are no other reported injuries at this time.

The hospital said they are still allowing patients in and out of the emergency room as they go through a “screening process.”

Police are currently investigating the shooting. The suspect is unknown at this time and has not been placed in custody, according to the coroner. He also said there were no witnesses.

Officials said they conducted a search on each floor of the hospital but were unable to locate the suspect(s).

State police are on the scene, along with units from Montour and Columbia counties.

Geisinger officials said they plan to offer counseling services for employees starting Saturday.

This is a developing story Eyewitness News will update you with the latest as it is released.