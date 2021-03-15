One dead, one injured in Northumberland County crash

UPPER MAHANOY TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A 21-year-old woman is dead after a one-car crash in Upper Mahanoy Township.

Police say the crash happened when 34-year-old Molly Westfall of Pittman attempted to turn a vehicle right onto Cemetery Road from Howerters Road. They then say the vehicle struck the shoulder on the opposite side of the road and flipped onto its passenger side.

Westfall sustained minor injuries and was treated at Geisinger Danville. A passenger, Karli Snyder, died at the scene from her injuries.

Two additional passengers, a 4-year-old girl and 9-year-old boy, were unharmed.