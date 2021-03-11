One dead, one injured in Mount Pocono crash

MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — One woman is dead and a teenager is injured after a one-car crash in Monroe County.
Police say a 22-year-old woman from New Jersey was fatally injured when the car she was in lost control and crashed into a tree. She was flown to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
An 18-year-old man from Pocono Summit was also found trapped inside the car. He was flown to Lehigh Valley
According to a police report, the car was traveling at a high rate of speed and was discovered “wrapped around the tree.” Center Avenue was closed to traffic as police investigated and has since reopened.
The identities of the victims have not yet been released. Police have also not said who was driving.
