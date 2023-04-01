KUNKLETOWN, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man is dead and another was injured following a two-car crash in Monroe County.

Officials tell Eyewitness News crews responded to a two-car crash in the area of Kunkletown Road and 5K Lane just before 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

The Monroe County Coroner says one male involved in the crash has been pronounced dead.

First responders said one other person was injured on the scene but have not stated the extent of their injuries.

The deceased male’s autopsy has been scheduled for Monday, further information will be released following an investigation.