LAMAR TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Thursday night crash in Clinton County has left one dead and sent another to the hospital.

According to state police, a 20-year-old and his 21-year-old passenger were driving north on Nittany Valley Drive around 21:50 p.m.

As the pair was driving around a left-hand curve at a high rate of speed, investigators say the 20-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle.

Troopers say the car began to skid, eventually exiting the roadway and striking a rock embankment. The car then spun out and hit the rock embankment again causing the car to overturn.

As the car was overturning, officials said the driver was ejected and died from their injuries. The passenger sustained moderate injuries and was transported to UPMC Williamsport.

State police said neither person was wearing a seat belt.

The deceased driver was identified as 20-year-old Jayden Eisenhower. His passenger has been identified as 21-year-old Gavin Rafter.