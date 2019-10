UNION TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A 37-year-old woman is dead after a fatal crash in Schuylkill County.

It happened around 1AM Sunday Morning.

Police say the Ringtown woman spun into the oncoming lane and crashed into another car.

The driver of the other car was not injured.

Aristes Road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.