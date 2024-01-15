WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead after a fatal crash in Schuylkill County on Sunday.

According to Schuylkill Communications, police responded around 8:12 p.m. to the intersection of Route 895 and Troxell Valley Road in West Penn Township for a report of a crash.

Officials say the car went over an embankment along Route 895 on Sunday night.

The coroner was called to the scene and the crash is under investigation.

The identity of the deceased is unknown at this time, 28/22 News will update you with the latest as it becomes available.