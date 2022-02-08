One dead in Pennsylvania due to listeria, 17 states linked to outbreaks

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is currently investigating two separate listeria outbreaks linked to prepackaged salads.

In December, the national public agency announced Fresh Express recalled several brands of its packaged salad products, including:

Fresh Express

Bowl & Basket

Giant Eagle

Little Salad Bar

Marketside

O Organics

Signature Farms

Simply Nature

Weis Fresh from the Field

Wellsley Farms

A total of 10 people were reported ill in the following eight states:

Illinois (1 case)

Massachusetts (1 case)

Michigan (1 case)

New Jersey (2 cases)

New York (1 case)

Ohio (1 case)

Pennsylvania (2 cases)

Virginia (1 case)

A total of 10 people were hospitalized, and one person is dead.

The person who died lived in Pennsylvania.

It was announced over the past week that Dole recalled several brands of its packaged salad products, including:

Ahold

Dole

HEB

Kroger

Lidl

Little Salad Bar

Marketside

Naturally Better

Nature’s Promise

President’s Choice

Simply Nature

A total of 17 people were reported ill in the following 13 states:

Idaho (1 case)

Iowa (2 cases)

Maryland (1 case)

Michigan (1 case)

Minnesota (2 cases)

Nevada (1 case)

North Carolina (1 case)

Ohio (2 cases)

Oregon (1 case)

Pennsylvania (1 case)

Texas (2 cases)

Utah (1 case)

Wisconsin (1 case)

A total of 13 people were hospitalized, and two people are dead.

One of those people lived in Michigan, and the other lived in Wisconsin.

The CDC says the illnesses in the listeria outbreaks were reported from August to December 2021.