LEWIS TWP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- On Saturday, just before 2 am, Trout Run Fire Department was dispatched to a mobile home fire in Lewis township.

State Police say one man died in the fire.

According to State Police paperwork the victim lived in the mobile home with three dogs, the dogs also died in the fire.

State Police Fire Marshals investigated the scene and determined the fire was an accident.