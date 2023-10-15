LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police say a woman is dead after a crash in Lycoming County Friday afternoon.

First responders say they were called to the area of Old Montourseville Road, Loyalsock Township, for the report of a crash around 2:40 p.m. Friday.

Pennsylvania State Police say the car was found crashed into a tree in an embankment where EMS transported a 95-year-old woman to the hospital.

Investigators say the driver hit a sign while going around a curve which caused their vehicle to go off the road, down the embankment, and into the tree.

Upon arrival at the hospital, officials pronounced 95-year-old Geraldine Siegfried from Montoursville dead. She was the sole occupant of the vehicle.