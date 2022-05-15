LAFLIN BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- An investigation is underway in Laflin Sunday after a man passed away as a result of a car accident.

The man, 65, and his car were discovered in a pool on Fairfield Drive just after 7 am Sunday.

Pennsylvania State Police Wilkes Barre Criminal Investigation Unit is still investigating the cause of the incident, but they say there is no evidence of foul play.

This is an ongoing investigation, Eyewitness News will have more information as it becomes available.