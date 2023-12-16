COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 28-year-old man is dead after his car left the roadway and struck a tree and then several parked cars.

On Friday evening, police say they were called to the Scranton Pocono Highway in Covington Township after a vehicle left the roadway in a one-vehicle crash.

Officials stated the man was transported to Geisinger Community Medical Center where he died Saturday morning as a result of multiple traumatic injuries.

The Lackawanna County Coroner later identified the man as Justin Evans, 28, from Avoca.