LOGAN TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is dead after a one-car crash in Clinton County Saturday afternoon.

State police said they were called to the scene of a one-car crash around 6:30 p.m. in the area of West Valley Road and Orchard Lane in Logan Township.

After investigating the scene, troopers determined the driver was going west on West Valley Road when they lost control of the car and rolled over while going around a turn.

The car reportedly rolled over multiple times according to state police.

Troopers said the driver was thrown from the car and was declared dead at the scene.

First responders identified the driver as 34-year-old Ryan L. Daniels of Jersey Shore, Lycoming County.