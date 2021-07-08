One dead from carbon monoxide in Monroe County home

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 21-year-old was found dead Wednesday, after a gas generator emitted a deadly level of carbon monoxide gas into the home, state police say.

According to police, they were called to a home on the 100 block of Murray Road in Middle Smithfield Township for an unresponsive man.

Upon arrival, responders identified a deadly level of carbon monoxide, along with noxious fumes. Police say a gas generator had been running due to power outages, and ran until it was out of fuel. Naseem Kareem was found dead in a bedroom.

Police ruled the death accidental. An autopsy will be conducted, and troopers with the PA State Police Criminal Investigation Unit are conducting an investigation.

