SALEM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say one person is dead after a piece of heavy machinery went over an embankment in Luzerne County Friday night.

According to first responders, fire and rescue teams responded to the 1600 block of Route 11 in Salem Township for the report of a male entrapped in a heavy machinery vehicle that rolled off a 100-foot embankment around 7:24 p.m.

Detectives tell Eyewitness News first responders found a male at the bottom of the embankment approximately 10 feet away from the crashed equipment.

Investigators said the male was deceased at the time of arrival.

The Luzerne County Coroner’s office is investigating this incident. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

Eyewitness News crews on the scene said fire police had one lane of Route 11 closed as first responders investigated. The roadway has since been reopened.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will have more information at a later date.