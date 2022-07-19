STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a fatal crash occurred Tuesday night in Stroud Township.

According to the Monroe County Control Center, the fatal crash occurred after a vehicle struck a home Tuesday evening, around 6:30, in the 200 block of Cranberry Road in Stroud Township.

Initial reports from the Monroe County Control Center said one person was transported to the hospital. However, they have since confirmed the crash left one person deceased.

They also tell Eyewitness News the Monroe County Coroner has been notified and is at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and Eyewitness News will update you as more information becomes available.