One dead after tractor-trailer hits FedEx box truck in Lycoming County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MUNCY TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is dead after a tractor-trailer hit a FedEx box truck on Interstate 80.

According to a report from police, the crash happened Tuesday afternoon just before 4:00.

Police say that the FedEx box truck was parked on the shoulder of the off-ramp when they were struck by the tractor-trailer.

The report states that the tractor-trailer was taking the ramp at “highway speeds” and veered off the roadway into the path of the box truck. The tractor-trailer hit the box truck causing severe front-end damage and entrapping both the driver and passenger.

50-year-old Jarred Hess of Milton was the driver of the box truck and was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger of the vehicle was transported to a local medical facility for serious injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was treated on scene for minor injuries but refused to be taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos