One dead after tractor-trailer hits FedEx box truck in Lycoming County

MUNCY TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is dead after a tractor-trailer hit a FedEx box truck on Interstate 80.

According to a report from police, the crash happened Tuesday afternoon just before 4:00.

Police say that the FedEx box truck was parked on the shoulder of the off-ramp when they were struck by the tractor-trailer.

The report states that the tractor-trailer was taking the ramp at “highway speeds” and veered off the roadway into the path of the box truck. The tractor-trailer hit the box truck causing severe front-end damage and entrapping both the driver and passenger.

50-year-old Jarred Hess of Milton was the driver of the box truck and was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger of the vehicle was transported to a local medical facility for serious injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was treated on scene for minor injuries but refused to be taken to the hospital for further evaluation.