One dead after three-vehicle crash in Wyoming County

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is dead after a vehicle crash that occurred in Wyoming County on Thursday.

According to a report from police, the crash occurred on State Route 6 in Clinton Township around 5:30 p.m.

Police say the driver of a tanker truck tried to swerve around a stopped car but ended up hitting another vehicle in oncoming traffic head-on.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck head-on was later identified as Larry Benzie of Jefferson Township, who died at the scene.

Route six was closed for several hours as state police investigated.