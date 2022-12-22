SWEET VALLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Sweet Valley man died on Wednesday due to complications from severe facial burns.

Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio says 58-year-old, Timothy B. Saxe of Sweet Valley, was pronounced dead on Wednesday, December 21, at 5:34 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest.

According to Buglio, the cause of death was due to complications of 5 percent full-thickness burns to the face. Saxe was smoking a cigarette while using supplemental oxygen, causing a flash fire in Saxe’s home on Monday, December 12, Buglio says.

Due to the circumstances, Saxe’s death was ruled accidental.