DREHER TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man has died following an early morning crash on State Route 196 in Wayne County.

Officials say state police were dispatched to the area of Nevin Road and South Turnpike Road for a one-car crash around 6:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

Investigators arrived on the scene and determine the driver had failed to go around a curve on the SR 196 South and crossed over into the opposite lane.

Troopers say the driver then struck a utility pole and tree prior to coming to a stop.

The Wayne County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene and pronounced the driver, identified as 65-year-old Kenneth Satterfield, from Newfoundland, dead on the scene.