One dead after pedestrian collision in Bradford County

ORWELL TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Bradford County Wednesday morning.

The collision occurred just before 8:00 a.m. on C.C. Allis Road in Orwell Township.

According to a report from police, 27-year-old Ryan Strope of Rome was driving in the southbound lane when he struck a man crossing the road.

The victim, 80-year-old Donald Allis of Wyalusing, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the collision and it is not known at this time if charges will be filed.