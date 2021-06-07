One dead after pedestrian accident in Wyoming County

BRAINTRIM TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A 44-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Route 6 in Braintrim Township, State Police announced Monday.

Police say the victim, James Fluck of Hellertown, was hit by a driver identified, as James Shedden, just after 9:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The police report states Shedden was driving eastbound on Route 6 when Fluck crossed into the eastbound lane and was hit.

Fluck was fatally injured. The investigation into the incident is ongoing by PSP Tunkhannock.

