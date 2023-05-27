RYAN TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— One dead after an off-road vehicle rolled over into a body of water.

According to Schuylkill County Communication Center police were called to the 400 block of Back Road, Ryan Township around 5:20 p.m. for a rolled-over terrain vehicle.

The Schuylkill County Communication Center says they are unsure whether the vehicle was an ATV or a UTV.

Officials say, the vehicle flipped over into a body of water and the man died as a result of the injuries he sustained in the crash.

Pennsylvania State Police of Frackville are investigating. 5709564342

Eyewitness News will keep you updated as more information comes available to us.