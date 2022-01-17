One dead after Northumberland County crash

ROCKEFELLER TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in Rockefeller Township.

According to Pennsylvania State Police Stonington, the crash occurred on State Route 890 near Plum Creek Road between 4:30 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. Monday.

According to police, Steven Douglas Clark, 57, of Trevorton was pronounced dead at the scene after he was ejected from the vehicle which rolled onto the roof and passenger side during the crash before hitting a tree.