MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) say one man is dead after a fatal motorcycle crash in Lackawanna County.

PSP says on Friday, June 28, 23-year-old, Alexander Petrovich, of Eynon, was traveling northbound on Interstate 81 around 10:00 p.m., on a Kawasaki ZX6R motorcycle around MM 181.5, near Moosic, driving at a high rate of speed.

Troopers say Petrovich attempted to change lanes when he lost control of the motorcycle and struck the left side of a tractor trailer, ejecting him off of the bike.

According to law enforcement, Petrovich was improperly wearing his helmet and after being thrown from the motorcycle he struck the guide rail which caused him to sustain fatal injuries.

State police say they are still investigating.