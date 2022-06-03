TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead after a vehicle crash that occurred Thursday night in Monroe County.

According to police, the crash happened in the area of Route 196 and Kilmer Road around 8:30 on Thursday night.

Police say that 39-year-old Jose Rodriguez Sr. passed a car and traveled into the opposite lane of traffic and lost control of his motorcycle, striking a pick up truck.

Rodriguez Sr. was pronounced dead at the scene.

If anyone has information about the crash, they are asked to call the Pocono Mountain Regional Police at 570-895-2400.