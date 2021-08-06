One dead after motorcycle crash in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash involving an SUV in Hazleton.

According to Hazleton City Police Department, the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon at the intersection of West Broad Street and North Vine Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, the operator of the motorcycle was lying unresponsive in the road. He was taken to a local trauma center where he was pronounced dead.

Police say multiple witnesses at the scene say the motorcyclist was driving erratically before the crash occurred. He failed to stop at a red light and entered the intersection at a high rate of speed and t-boned the driver’s side of the SUV, police reported.