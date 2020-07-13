One dead after motorcycle collided with tractor

EAST SMITHFIELD, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead and another injured after a motorcycle accident.

Police say James Place, 47, and Marie Place, 44, were traveling by motorcycle on Rolling Hills Road in East Smithfield on July 12. The motorcycle struck a tractor that was making a left turn off the road and into a field.

James Place was pronounced dead on the scene and Marie Place was ejected, sustaining serious injuries. The driver of the tractor was not injured.

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash.