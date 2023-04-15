HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The coroner says a Monroe County woman is dead after a motorcycle crash in Hamilton Township.

The Monroe County Communication Center tells Eyewitness News that fire and EMS units responded to the 300 block of Strawberry Hill Road in Hamilton Township around 9:50 p.m. for a reported motorcycle crash.

According to Monroe County Coroner Thomas Yanac, two females were on the motorcycle when it crashed.

The coroner says a woman from Kunkletown died on the scene of the crash. The condition of her passenger is unknown at this time.

Pennsylvania State Police in Stroudsburg are investigating this incident. More information will be released at a later time.