PORTER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say one person is dead after a two-car crash in Schuylkill County.

On December 3 at 12:03 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police said they received a report of a two-car crash on State Route 125, also known as Main Street, in Porter Township.

Investigators tell Eyewitness News the operator of a 2015 Toyota was coming around a turn on State Route 125 when they crossed over the double lines and struck a Mack truck traveling in the southbound lane.

Troopers said the Toyota was pushed back and came to rest in the southbound lane.

First responders said both vehicles sustained disabling damage.

State police said the operator of the Toyota suffered fatal injuries. The other driver was not injured.