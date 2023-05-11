ROSS TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An investigation is underway Thursday afternoon after a deadly house fire in Monroe County.

PSP says flames ignited in a home around 4:00 a.m. Thursday on Owl Hollow Drive in Ross Township.

Troopers say six people lived in the home and while crews were extinguishing the flames, a woman was found inside the home.

The coroner on the scene told Eyewitness News he pronounced the woman found inside the home dead.

According to the coroner, the woman’s name is being withheld until her family is notified, and an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.