LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A man is being charged with murder after a fight broke out in Larksville Wednesday night.

According to a release from police, the fight broke out Wednesday night around 8:00 on the 500 block of West State Street.

Police say 25-year-old Yana Guitson died from multiple stab wounds inflicted during the altercation.

51-year-old Terry L. Campbell was arrested and is being charged with murder.

Campbell is imprisoned in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.