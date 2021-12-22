One dead after FedEx box truck hits tractor-trailer in Lycoming County

MUNCY TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is dead after a FedEx box truck hit a tractor-trailer on Interstate 80.

According to a report from police, the crash happened Tuesday afternoon just before 4 p.m. Police say that the tractor-trailer was parked on the shoulder of the off-ramp when it was struck by the FedEx box truck.

The report states that the box truck was taking the ramp at “highway speeds” and veered off the roadway into the path of the tractor-trailer. The box truck hit the tractor-trailer, causing severe front-end damage and entrapping both the driver and passenger.

50-year-old Jarred Hess of Milton was the driver of the box truck and was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger of the vehicle was transported to a local medical facility for serious injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was treated on scene for minor injuries but refused to be taken to the hospital for further evaluation.