SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead after a fatal aircraft incident in Lehigh County, Wednesday afternoon.

According to Lehigh Valley Coroner, Daniel A. Buglio, he was called to the 1400 block of Keystone Road in Salisbury Township for an aircraft incident.

Buglio says, the Deputy Investigator and Field Supervisor were all on the scene when he arrived and it was determined that a small plane had crashed in the area.

According to Buglio, there was one deceased occupant in the aircraft, who was pronounced dead at 2:39 p.m.

The identity of the dead has not yet been released as the coroner is still investigating, identifying, and notifying the next of kin.

A press release confirms that an autopsy is scheduled and will be performed.

“This is an extensive ongoing investigation with my office and all agencies involved,” Buglio said.

In addition to the coroner’s office, the fatal crash is being investigated by the Salisbury Township Police Department, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).