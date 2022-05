KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Kingston Thursday night.

The crash occurred at the intersection of East Walnut Street and Wyoming Avenue after 6:00 p.m. in Kingston.

The County Coroner’s Office tells Eyewitness News this crash was fatal. Traffic was down to one lane in the area but has since reopened.

An accident reconstruction team will be sent in to investigate.

Eyewitness News will keep you updated as we learn more.