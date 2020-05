JERSEY SHORE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Lycoming County Coroner was called to Jersey Shore after 62-year-old Bradford Philip Baker had a fatal accident while mowing grass.

The Chief Deputy Coroner pronounced Mr. Baker dead on the scene around 1:30 PM on Tuesday.

The Coroner released a statement saying Mr. Baker was mowing the lawn with a Kubota zero turn mower rolled over an embankment and pinned him under the mower.

The cause of death was due to asphyxiation.