NESCOPECK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a farming incident that occurred on Saturday, leaving one man dead, was ruled an accident.

Troopers state the incident occurred in the 1200 block of Zenith Road, in Nescopeck when the victim, James Jack Elmes, 45, was operating a farm tractor on his property.

The Luzerne County Coroner said what happened Thursday was an accidental, fatal ‘farming incident,’ that took the life of 45-year-old, Elmes.

PSP says the tractor accidentally rolled and landed on the victim who later succumbed to his injuries and died.

The ‘farming incident’ did occur on Elmes’ own property in Nescopeck, Luzerne County.