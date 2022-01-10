One dead after fatal crash on Route 940 in Pocono Summit

POCONO SUMMIT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Sunday the Pocono Mountain Region Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Route 940.

According to police, the crash occurred at 2275 Route 940, Pocono Summit, Monday morning around 6:45 a.m.

Police say the initial investigation shows the vehicle lost control, traveled off the roadway, and struck a tree.

Officers say the driver, 21-year-old, Emma Schultz, of Pocono Lake was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Pocono Mountain Regional Police are still investigating the crash.

