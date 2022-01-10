One dead after fatal crash on Route 940 in Pocono Summit

POCONO SUMMIT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Sunday the Pocono Mountain Region Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Route 940.

According to police, the crash occurred at 2275 Route 940, Pocono Summit, Monday morning around 6:45 a.m.

Police say the initial investigation shows the vehicle lost control, traveled off the roadway, and struck a tree.

Officers say the driver, 21-year-old, Emma Schultz, of Pocono Lake was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Pocono Mountain Regional Police are still investigating the crash.

Eyewitness News will keep you updated with the latest as more information as it is released.