EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead after a crash on State Route 15 in East Buffalo Township Thursday.

Police say they were dispatched to a call of an accident at the intersection of State Route 15 (SR-15) and Beagle Club Road.

Once on scene officers witnessed a two-vehicle crash between a tractor-trailer and another vehicle.

According to Buffalo Valley Regional Police, the tractor-trailer was traveling south on SR-15, while the other vehicle traveling east from Beagle Club Road, pulled out from a stop sign directly into the path of the tractor-trailer, causing the truck to hit the vehicle on the driver’s side.

The driver of the vehicle, Louis H. Betz, 81, Lewisburg was pronounced dead at the scene by the Union County Coroner.

Officers say the operator of the tractor-trailer suffered no injuries.