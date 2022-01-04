One dead after fatal crash in Clinton County

GREENE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One woman is dead after a fatal crash that occurred last weekend in Clinton County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 71-year-old Leah Fisher was driving south on State Route 477 (North Mill Street) when she lost control of her vehicle while taking a curve.

Fisher’s vehicle entered the northbound lane of the road and was struck by another vehicle.

Fisher was taken to the hospital but later died.

The driver of the other car sustained minor injuries.