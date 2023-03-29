FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead after a fatal motor vehicle accident Wednesday evening in Carbon County, police say.

According to the Franklin Township Police Department on Wednesday, March 29 around 2:40 p.m. a two-vehicle crash was reported on Pohopoco Drive in the area of Green Street in Franklin Township, Carbon County.

Police say upon arrival, EMS and a few good samaritans who stopped to help were rendering aid to victims of the collision.

According to law enforcement, one of the drivers was treated at the scene and transported to St. Luke’s Hospital – Carbon Campus in Lehighton. However, the victim succumbed to the injuries they sustained from the crash.

An investigation is being conducted by the Franklin Township Police Department with the assistance of the Pennsylvania State Police.

Eyewitness News will keep you updated with the latest information as it becomes available.