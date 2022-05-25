NEW ALBANY BOROUGH, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PSP says one person is dead after a fatal car crash Wednesday just before 1:00 p.m.

According to law enforcement, the fatal crash happened on Front Street at the intersection of Hatch Hill Road in New Albany Borough.

The PSP crash report says, car number one was traveling North on Front Street and attempted to turn West onto Hatch Hill Road.

Troopers say car number two, driven by 68-year-old, Stephen J. Rockwell, was traveling south on Front Street when car number one crossed Rockwell’s path, causing him to strike car number one head-on in the Southbound lane of Front Street. Officers say car number one continued onto Hatch Hill Road until coming to a final rest.

Rockwell’s car came to a final rest in the middle of the road on Front Street. Rockwell was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bradford County Coroner at 12:41 p.m. The driver of car number one refused medical attention on scene.

PSP Towanda is investigating as to what lead to the fatal crash.