BROOKLYN TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man has died after his farming tractor rolled over while transferring hay bales.

On May 24 around 1:50 p.m., state police say they responded to the area of Bailey Road just south of Dimock to Brooklyn Road for a rollover.

Investigators say the driver was transporting round bales with a trailer from one farm to the next when he lost control of the tractor as it went downhill.

Troopers said the farming tractor went off the road and overturned onto the driver, causing his death.

State police said the driver was identified as 87-year-old David Grosvenor from Kingsley, Susquehanna County.