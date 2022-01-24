One dead after early morning crash in Columbia County

ORANGEVILLE BOROUGH, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Columbia County Coroner, one woman is dead after a single-car crash in Orangeville that occurred early Monday morning.

According to a release, just after 4:00 am on Monday the coroner was called to crash on the 500 Block of Main Street in Orangeville Borough for a death investigation. Upon arrival, the coroner pronounced 23-year-old Kitana Harris dead.

Harris was the passenger in the vehicle that was traveling in left the road when it hit a retaining wall. The car sustained significant damage and intrusion to the front end of the vehicle.

The report states Harris and the driver were delivering newspapers at the time of the crash. The driver of the vehicle was taken to Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital for treatment.

An autopsy will take place on Tuesday.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash.