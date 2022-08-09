PALMERTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A fire in Carbon County turned fatal around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to officials.

The Palmerton Fire Chief, Jason Behler, said crews responded to a call for a structure fire at 131 and 133 Columbia Ave, a duplex, around 5:34 a.m. in Palmerton.

Fire crews attempted to conduct an initial search for people on both sides of the duplex, but Behler said the fire on 131 was so intense they could not properly conduct an initial search for people.





The family living at 133 Columbia Avenue was not at the home at the time of the fire.

After getting the fire under control, officials said there was one person found dead on the 131 side of the duplex.

Investigators said the identity of the individual who died in the fire is unknown at this time and an autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday.

Pennsylvania State Police said they have not determined the cause of the fire and are currently investigating.