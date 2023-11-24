DUPONT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A woman is dead after a rollover crash on Interstate 81 Northbound.

State police tell 28/22 News they were called to the scene of a car crash on Interstate 81 North, mile marker 177 around 12:13 p.m.

Investigators say three people were traveling in a car when the driver exited the interstate and struck the embankment.

Officials said the car then rolled over back onto the road causing a 93-year-old woman sitting in the back to be injured and transported to the hospital.

The status of the driver and one of the passengers is unknown at this time; however, troopers say the 93-year-old woman died from injuries sustained in this crash. She has been identified as Shardaben Patel.