LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Maryland woman has died after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 180 in Lycoming County.

According to the Lycoming County Coroner’s Office, the woman, identified as 66-year-old, Mary Jane Spoonire, of Hagerstown, Maryland, was a passenger in the van involved in the fatal crash that occurred on November 29.

As the release reads, Spoonier’s husband was driving the van when he exited the emergency turnaround on I-180 into the eastbound lane where they were hit by a truck going in the same direction.

Coroner, Charles E. Kiessling Jr., says Spoonier died at 7:26 p.m., on Saturday, December 3, due to multiple blunt force injuries.